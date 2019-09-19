Navy says videos are “unidentified aerial phenomena”

(CNN) – We’ve all seen images of alleged UFO’s — some of them very convincing–others obvious hoaxes.

This one apparently is not a hoax.

In fact, the US navy confirmed it’s the real deal, although officials say they don’t know what the mysterious object is.

These images include three clips of declassified military footage released in 20-17 and 20-18 to the stars academy of arts and sciences.

They all appear to show fast-moving, oblong objects captured by advanced infrared sensors.

According to a navy spokesman, their transparency with the footage is meant to encourage trainees to report “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.