NBA star Trae Young helps wipe out more than $1 million in medical debt for struggling families

(CNN) – Rising NBA star Trae Young has helped wipe out $1 million in past-due medical debt for struggling families.

The point guard for the Atlanta Hawks partnered with the nonprofit organization “RIP medical debt” for the project.

They paid off the debts belonging to 570 families in the Atlanta area.

Young actually donated $10,000 dollars through his foundation.

That allowed “RIP medical debt” to purchase and abolish more than $1,059,000 dollars in overdue debts.

The nonprofit seeks to buy and forgive medical debt across the country, targeting accounts of individuals that are at least two times below the federal poverty level, are in insolvent or have debts that are five percent or more of gross annual income.

