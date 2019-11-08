Nearly $18 million spent on medical marijuana in 6 months 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Sunday it will be six months since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Arkansas.

We’re getting a look at just how much money has been spent on the drug since people could start buying it.

Employees at AR Cannabis Clinic in West Little Rock keep their ears to the phones. It’s a private company that helps patients with qualifying conditions get their medical marijuana card.

“A lot of patients have seen their doctors for years and they feel a little uncomfortable asking their doctors about medical cannabis,” manger Destiny Mora said.

They can come here and meet with a doctor. If they qualify, they can pay a fee and get help getting their card.

“As long as they already have their diagnosis they are good to come here. Our doctors do not do in-house diagnosis,” Mora said.

They say they have been so busy they are opening up more clinics across the state.

“Some of them are coming from the edges of the Missouri boarder line,” Mora said. “We’re hoping at the end of it to have 12 clinics open.”

There are a lot of people with their card already. According to the Department of Health, nearly 27,500 patients have a medical marijuana card.

Only six months in, the Department of Finance and Administration says there are 10 dispensaries open already. Arkansans have spend a total of $17.5 million on cannabis since May.

It’s a booming business only a half year in.

“The expansion is really helping,” Mora said.