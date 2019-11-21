Netflix reports worldwide streaming outage

Top Stories

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re having some trouble getting onto your Netflix account or streaming your favorite shows or movies right now, it’s not just you!

Netflix says it is experiencing issues streaming on all devices.

“We are working to resolve the problem and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said on its website.

Multiple people confirmed on social media they were having issues with the streaming service.

No word on when the streaming service will be back up, so hang tight!

This is a developing story.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories