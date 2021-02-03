New Barksdale Interchange is still on course to be finished by the end of the year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Progress continues for the Barksdale Interchange near the Interstate 20 and 220 intersections. In May 2019, the state broke ground on the 74 million dollar project. The interchange is one of three other projects in the state-funded by GARVEE bonds. The bonds will be repaid in twelve years using federal funds given to the state.

Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson traveled to Bossier City to check out the latest on construction. According to Wilson, the project is 60% completed and ahead of schedule. The new interchange will provide a new direct route for people from the interstate to the West Gate of Barksdale Air Force Base.

Dr. Shawn Wilson sees this project as a starting point for large economic growth in the area. “Infrastructure is economic development. With this new route, you will see other services come,” said Wilson.

The project is slated to be completed by the end of this year.