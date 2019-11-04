New boil order issued in East Texas after second water main break

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A new boil order has been issued after a construction crew broke another water main this morning in East Texas.

On Monday the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality asked the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation to notify customers in the city of Atlanta that they need to boil their water after a second water main break in the same area as last week’s water main break.

The boil order affects residents on Farm Market Rd. 1841 starting at County Rd. 4672, ending on FM 1841at County Rd. 4682. Also, customers on County Roads 4648 and 4682 need to their boil water.

You should bring your water to a vigorous, rolling boil for at least two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.