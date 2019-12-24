Christmas Eve apartment fire leaves 12 people homeless in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An early-morning fire in a New Boston, Texas, apartment complex this morning has displaced several residents, according to the Bowie County Fire Marshal.

Five units in the Dogwood Plaza Apartment Complex were damaged, leaving 12 people homeless on this Christmas Eve.

The fire, which fire fighters say broke out just after 8:30 a.m. today, started in Apartment 6 and spread to four others.

The New Boston Fire Department, along with the Simms Fire Department, the Maud Fire Department and the Red River Army Depot Fire Department, battled the blaze and finally got it extinguished. The Bowie County Fire Marshal’s office also aided.

The Red Cross is on the scene, along with other community organizations are there to help relocate the people displaced by the fire.

Assisting are the New Boston Police and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC6/FOX33 reporter Sydney Simone is at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

