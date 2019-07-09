New business in Bossier helping people conquer fear

A new fun and uplifting experience for the entire family has come to Bossier City the Risen Rock Climbing Gym is the place to be.

Risen Rock Climbing not only offers an amazing rock climbing wall but also an opportunity to conquer your fears and rely on faith as you climb . The climb leaves you feeling empowered.

Special camps are provided for children during the summer and the new Risen Rock After School Program will kick off this fall, where they pick your child up from school.

Your child can enjoy physical activity, healthy snacks and a daily devotion to help with their spiritual growth.

Kelly Phillips Co-Owner of the gym said “we really want people to know that we are here as a business to help grow the community, help love on them, bring all your fears to us and kind of let your stress out here, or leave your fears at the door and we will love you just right where your at.”

For more information about Risen Rock Climbing visit https://www.facebook.com/risenrockclimbing/ or send an email to Kelly@risenrockclimbing.com.

