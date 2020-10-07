New coffee shop opens up in Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family is working to provide something positive for neighbors in the Allendale community, so they didn’t allow the pandemic to stop them from opening up a new business that also gives kids a safe space to grow up.

“For us it was either jump now or regret it later, so we decided to jump by faith.”

Jeremy Lee put all of his trust in God when he made the decision to open a new business in the midst of a pandemic with his cousin.

“It’s no other answer but faith, because we tried to plan around it. We tried to see… hey we can do it when it ends. There’s no real end to it, because you’re just going through phases.”

Lee and Sheka Sims tell us they could have opened up their coffee shop in more high traffic areas in Shreveport, but saw there was a greater need in the Allendale community.

“We see a lot of liquor stores in our community. That’s just true. We see a lot of that in our community, so we was like… why not give them something different?”

They set up shop right across the street from Booker T. Washington High School on Milam Street.

“They have no safe place to go within their community or you got to go outside of your community to shop for food. You got to go outside of your community to shop for clothes.”

They’re hoping to provide customers with history, art and a cultural experience.

Sims says the name of the coffee shop is Neef’s, which means cousin or family in Nigerian.

“That’s why you hear us say culture, community, family and coffee.”

Their soft opening is underway right now, but they’re looking to serve more customers at their official grand opening October 16th.