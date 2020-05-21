New councilmember addresses plans for District A

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, Tabatha Taylor was sworn in as the interim Shreveport Councilmember for District A.

“It’s an area where I grew up, so it’s quite personal to me.”

District A includes the Dr. Martin Luther King, Allendale and Cross Lake communities.

“To have the opportunity to express the concerns that I know that plague District A.”

Taylor is ready to work with developers and non-profits to create homeownership opportunities. She says there’s also a need to address abandoned properties.

“I want to make sure that individuals who leave abandoned properties in our community that we go back and make sure that we hold them accountable and responsible.”

The new councilmember calls the city’s budget, the biggest challenge.

“Because public safety, public works are all essential items that we need. It’s very uncomfortable in a sense you don’t know how you’re going to be able to take care of something.”

Just this week city employees were asked to voluntarily be furloughed and before that a proposal was made to cut $19 million from the city’s budget.

“So I know we have some tough challenges ahead of us, but also too I do know these tough challenges will bring about opportunities for creativity.”

Taylor will serve until a special election held on Nov. 3. The qualifying period for the election will take place July 15-17.

She’ll be answering questions during a virtual meet and greet Thursday at 6pm. You can watch it on the Power Coalition and Shreveport Sun Facebook pages.

