New crime fighting initiative calls for ideas from the community

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local lawmaker is asking for the community’s input on fighting crime in Shreveport.

Earlier this month outgoing, State Representative Barbara Norton announced a new crime initiative sparked by recent crime in the city.

Monday night the first meeting was held at Winnfield Funeral Home. Shreveport’s Chief of Police was present along with the City Marshal and other elected officials.

Representatives from organizations like Goodwill and Crime Stoppers discussed current efforts underway to control crime.

Norton was seeking ideas and solutions from community members.

“We put in ideas, we put in suggestions and we put in a collected effort of all of us working together. One thing that I do know is all of the law enforcement can not do it by themselves.”

Community members suggested increased efforts from Shreveport Property Standards to ensure residents are keeping homes up to code and additional programs from Caddo Schools.

Norton announced another meeting will be held in January.