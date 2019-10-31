New drone video shows damage at Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – New drone footage from the scene of the hard rock hotel collapse in New Orleans shows the extent of the devastation nearly three weeks after the fatal collapse.

You can see one of the two tower cranes that was over the construction site is now laying in the street.

Meanwhile, the developer — 10-31 canal development — is facing two lawsuits from family members of two workers who were killed.

Both families are seeking damages for pain, suffering and other emotional distress from losing their loved ones.

anthony magrette and quinnyon wimberly are among three people killed in the incident on october 12-th.

that’s when a portion of the hotel came crashing down while the building was still under construction.

the developers are also facing another lawsuit from 10-people who were injured.