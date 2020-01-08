Breaking News
New Girl Scout cookie flavor: Lemon-ups

(CNN) – It’s girl scout cookie season and there’s a new cookie in town: Lemon-ups!

These are not to be confused with the lemonades.

They are two different cookies.

The lemon-ups are crispy lemon wafers and have positive messages baked into them like “I am a leader” and “I am a go-getter.”

That’s not the only new feature–the entire girl scout cookie lineup comes in new packaging this year.

