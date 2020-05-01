New mask guidelines go into effect in Louisiana

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — New mask guideline from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards go into effect today.

The new guidelines state any employee of a business that interacts with the public must wear a mask.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says his department plans to enforce the new guidelines in a similar fashion to how they approached the stay-at-home order.

“We’re not planning on going around, walking into businesses to check for compliance,” Chief Raymond said. “If we get complaints through crime-stoppers or the non-emergency number, we’ll send officers from our stay-at-home order, or if officers happen to be at a business for other business, they’ll certainly enforce it.”

Violations of the order could result in a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in jail. Chief Raymond says his officers will issue a warning before any citation is given, but thinks it won’t get to that point.

“Over the last six weeks, to my knowledge, we’ve only issued one such citation to a business,” Chief Raymond said. “We’ve received a lot of cooperation. I would anticipate, and hope, for the same cooperation under the new guidelines.”

