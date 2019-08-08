New Orleans close to restricting Airbnb-style rentals

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City Council in tourist-dependent New Orleans is set to grant final approval to major restrictions on short-term vacation rentals such as those arranged online by Airbnb.
Measures up for a vote Thursday will ban short-term rentals of whole homes in residential areas.
The regulations will still allow homeowners to rent out part of the residences they occupy to short-term visitors. A person who owns multiple units on one property also could get short-term rental permits — if the person lives on the property.
But short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter will be banned.
The proposals passed unanimously in a preliminary vote in May.
The restrictions result from complaints by residents who say short-term rentals are driving out full-time residents and altering the character of historic neighborhoods.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.