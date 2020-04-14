New Orleans Pelicans superstar teams up with AG to protect residents from con artists

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New Orleans Pelicans basketball player Zion Williamson has teamed up with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to alert residents about scammers during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a new Public Service Announcement video Williamson asked people to be vigilant against con artists looking to profit during the outbreak.

Williamson said, “When it comes to keeping Louisiana safe, we are all on one team. Be on the lookout for con artists who are trying to take advantage of you and your loved ones; if you encounter something like this, where you think it’s a scam, take action and report it to AGJeffLandry.com.”

Attorney General Landry reminds citizens that “you can report price gouging or Coronavirus scams to our office by calling (800) 351-4889 or going to AGJeffLandry.com.” He closes with “Geaux Pels, Geaux Louisiana; together, we can beat this.”

