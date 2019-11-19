New stop signs to increase safety at East Texas intersection

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A new four-way stop is being created to keep residents safe at a busy intersection in East Texas.

On Tuesday the City of Marshall’s Street Department will be installing new stop signs at the intersection of Indian Springs and East Travis.

Marshall Police will be enforcing compliance with these new traffic control devices.

These stop signs are being placed in order to enhance the safety at this intersection due to the heavy vehicle and foot traffic in this intersection, especially during school hours.