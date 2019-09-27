New task force arrests 13 on drug charges in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has launched a new “Street Level Interdiction Unit” and they say it’s already getting drugs and dealers off the streets.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the duties of the deputies assigned to the S.L.I.U. unit are to combat street-level drug dealers while simultaneously working alongside the Tri-Parish Narcotics Taskforce.
Sheriff Richardson would like to report that 13 arrests have been made, along with several misdemeanor summons and/or drug violations, by this unit in just the past two weeks.
Those who were arrested and their charges are listed below:
Jacqualynn Krebbs was arrested on 09/10/2019 and charged with:
No License Plate Lights
Possession of Schedule II (Meth)
Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)
Mikel Rea was arrested on 09/11/2019 and charged with:
Improperly Displayed License Plate
Possession of Schedule III (Subutex)
Douglas Davis was arrested on 09/11/2019 and charged with:
Possession of Schedule II (Meth)
Anthony Horton was arrested on 09/18/2019 and charged with:
No License Plate Lights
Obstruction of Justice
Resisting an Officer By Force
Kenneth Webb was arrested on 09/18/2019 and charged with:
Possession of Schedule II (Meth)
Driving Under Suspension
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Second or Subsequent Offenses
Leah Ford was arrested on 09/18/2019 and charged with:
Possession of Schedule II (Meth)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility
Jerkendrick Shandle was arrested on 09/20/2019 and charged with:
No License Plate Lights
Possession of Schedule I- 2nd offense (Marijuana)
Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy)
Possession of Schedule IV
Davin Adkins was arrested on 09/20/2019 and charged with:
ATV on Roadway
Resisting an Officer by Aggravated Flight
Shunda Kelly was issued a Summons on 09/21/2019 for:
Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)
No Child Restraint System
Proper Equipment Required
Jermiah Williams was arrested on 09/21/2019 and charged with:
No Turn Signal
Possession of Marijuana 2nd offense
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Fugitive from Justice
D’andre Holmes was arrested on 09/22/2019 and charged with:
Possession of Schedule V (Liquid Promethazine)
Possession of Firearm in the Presence of CDS
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Jamarcus Miller was arrested on 09/22/2019 and charged with:
No Turn Signal
Driving Under Suspension
Possession of Schedule I (Synthetic Marijuana)
Possession of Schedule V (Liquid promethazine)
Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
John Keene was arrested on 09/24/2019 and charged with:
Possession of Schedule II with Intent (Meth)
Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)
Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax)
Possession of Schedule II (Amphetimine/Dextroamphetamine)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia