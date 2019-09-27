New task force arrests 13 on drug charges in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has launched a new “Street Level Interdiction Unit” and they say it’s already getting drugs and dealers off the streets.

Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the duties of the deputies assigned to the S.L.I.U. unit are to combat street-level drug dealers while simultaneously working alongside the Tri-Parish Narcotics Taskforce.

Sheriff Richardson would like to report that 13 arrests have been made, along with several misdemeanor summons and/or drug violations, by this unit in just the past two weeks.

Those who were arrested and their charges are listed below:

Jacqualynn Krebbs was arrested on 09/10/2019 and charged with:

No License Plate Lights

Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

Mikel Rea was arrested on 09/11/2019 and charged with:

Improperly Displayed License Plate

Possession of Schedule III (Subutex)

Douglas Davis was arrested on 09/11/2019 and charged with:

Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

Anthony Horton was arrested on 09/18/2019 and charged with:

No License Plate Lights

Obstruction of Justice

Resisting an Officer By Force

Kenneth Webb was arrested on 09/18/2019 and charged with:

Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

Driving Under Suspension

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Second or Subsequent Offenses

Leah Ford was arrested on 09/18/2019 and charged with:

Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility

Jerkendrick Shandle was arrested on 09/20/2019 and charged with:

No License Plate Lights

Possession of Schedule I- 2nd offense (Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy)

Possession of Schedule IV

Davin Adkins was arrested on 09/20/2019 and charged with:

ATV on Roadway

Resisting an Officer by Aggravated Flight

Shunda Kelly was issued a Summons on 09/21/2019 for:

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

No Child Restraint System

Proper Equipment Required

Jermiah Williams was arrested on 09/21/2019 and charged with:

No Turn Signal

Possession of Marijuana 2nd offense

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fugitive from Justice

D’andre Holmes was arrested on 09/22/2019 and charged with:

Possession of Schedule V (Liquid Promethazine)

Possession of Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jamarcus Miller was arrested on 09/22/2019 and charged with:

No Turn Signal

Driving Under Suspension

Possession of Schedule I (Synthetic Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule V (Liquid promethazine)

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

John Keene was arrested on 09/24/2019 and charged with:

Possession of Schedule II with Intent (Meth)

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax)

Possession of Schedule II (Amphetimine/Dextroamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia