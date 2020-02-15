NFL player surprises patients at Shriners hospital

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native and NFL player returns to his hometown to surprise local kids on Valentine’s Day.

Friday afternoon, former LSU star Greedy Williams visits patients at Shriners Hospital. He’s back home to continue his “Be Greedy… Be My Valentine” initiative for kids.

The Cleveland Browns cornerback picked this facility to continue his efforts in giving back to the community.

“Just seeing the kids smile was the thing I want to do when I come here and I just want to make kids smile and just let them know that there’s love here and I’m one of those guys who will come back and support them.”

Williams also gave out Build-a-Bear toys decked out with Cleveland Browns gear and other Valentine’s Day treats.