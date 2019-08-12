Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids

(CNN) – Nike is launching a sneaker- subscription service for kids.

The footwear company announced the debut of ‘Nike adventure club’ Monday.

The program gives parents three options to buy shoes for their kids:

Four pairs of sneakers a year for 20 dollars a month

30 dollars a month for six pairs

and 50 bucks a month adds up to 12 pairs of shoes.

The Nike adventure club is targeting parents in rural areas and suburbs where they might not have time to travel to a store.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.