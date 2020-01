Nissan adds nearly 346K vehicles to Takata recall saga

(AP) – Nissan is recalling nearly 346,000 vehicles across the globe to replace dangerous Takata airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

The front passenger inflators are among 10 million from 14 automakers that Takata is recalling. It’s the last recall that the bankrupt Takata agreed to in a 2015 settlement with U.S. safety regulators.

The Nissan recall covers certain 2001 through 2003 Maximas, 2002 through 2006 Sentras, 2002 through 2004 Pathfinders, and 2007 through 2011 Versas. Also included are 2001 through 2004 Infiniti I30 and I35s, 2002 through 2003 QX4s, 2003 through 2008 FX35 and FX45s and 2006 through 2010 M35 and M45s. Dealers will replace the inflators starting Feb. 10.

