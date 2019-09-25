Nissan recalls more than 1 million cars

(CNN) – Nissan is issuing a recall that includes two of its best sellers–the Rogue SUV and Altima sedan.

It says a defect with the back-up camera allows drivers to adjust the rear view image until its no longer visible.

The problem affects around one-point-23 million vehicles.

The company says it is working on an update to the system’s software to fix the problem.

Once they have one, they plan to release it to Nissan dealers and offer a free repair.

