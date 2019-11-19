No red or blue: Nonpartisan Uno deck is politics free

(CNN) – A new Uno deck aims to keep families Thanksgiving dinner politics-free.

Mattel’s limited-edition nonpartisan Uno deck removes the classic red and blue cards — which could be seen as politically-charged.

They were replaced with more politically-neutral colors of orange and purple.

As you can see, the packaging is purple as well.

The new deck also introduces a new veto card that reads “no politics.”

When a family member breaks the “no politics” rule — just veto them.

And if that doesn’t work, you can still make them draw four.

The Uno nonpartisan can be found at Walmart stores with a price tag of $5-99.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

