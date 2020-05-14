No-show councilmembers heading to court

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The two Minden City Councilmembers who have been a no-show at meetings are now headed to court.

On Tuesday, Mayor Terry Gardner said it was the 7th time he tried to have a council meeting and Wednesday marked his 8th attempt. The council and Mayor Gardner were unable to conduct city business due to the absences of Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford.

Their absence leaves the council without a quorum and unable to make decisions or carry out financial responsibilities.

When they failed to appear on Monday, Webster District Attorney Marvin Schuyler filed petitions for writs of mandamus against both of them the next day, asking a judge to force them to attend meetings.

A writ of mandamus is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering that official to properly fulfill his or her official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.

If a judge issues the writ, Walker and Bradford will be compelled to attend meetings. If they ignore the writ, they could be held in contempt and face other legal and personal consequences.

A hearing date of June 30 was set for Walker’s case, while July 7th was set for Bradford’s hearing.



