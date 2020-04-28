North Caddo Medical Center is open for business

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The COVID-19 crisis is creating new challenges for one rural hospital. The CEO of North Caddo Medical Center says the hospital is now dealing with a financial crunch caused by the pandemic.

In March, North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian experienced a 40 percent drop in outpatient business.

“To be totally honest I think part of it is the perception of the public that we’re basically large COVID centers and we have COVID-19 positive patients all throughout the hospital, all throughout the hallways. That kind of thing.”

The hospital is on trend to see a 60 percent decrease for April.

“Now we’re really dealing with a financial crunch that’s been caused by a decrease of outpatient volume here at the hospital.”

CEO David Jones says the medical facility has safety measures in place.

We’ve got multiple stations that we’re checking temperatures for everybody that walks in the door. We’re checking employees daily and we’re trying to make this environment as safe as possible.”

Monday the hospital will start performing time sensitive procedures.

“Anything that could be adversly affected the longer it goes we’re going to start doing those procedures again.”

North Caddo’s clinics average 200 patients a day and now it’s down to about 15 to 20 patients, but Dr. Jody Chance says it’s critical for patients to continue receiving healthcare.

“It is more important than ever to continue to take care of yourself.”

The hospital is offering telehealth services to make getting care easier.

“We know that patients who do get COVID-19 virus are more suseptible to having worse outcomes if they have chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes.”