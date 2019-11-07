North Shreveport shooting victim named by Caddo Coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Wednesday, November 6 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Cartez Woods, 30, of the 2300 block of Pearl Street, in Shreveport, was mortally wounded in the shooting that occurred at 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Woods was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 9:14 p.m.

Woods was identified through state-issued ID on his person, with fingerprints also taken for comparison for positive identification.

An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which media should direct further inquiries.

