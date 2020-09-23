Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home now allowing in person visitations

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With Louisiana now entering Phase Three, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will allow in person visitation. Following guidance from the CDC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the visitation is on a limited basis. Tuesday was the first day to implement this at Louisiana’s four veteran homes including the Northwest Louisiana Veteran Home in Bossier City.

In the last fourteen days, four of the five’s veteran homes have not reported any COVID-19 positive cases among staff and residents. The on site visitation will last for 28 days pending any new positive COVID cases.

If you plan on visiting a veteran, you must make an appointment with the Northwest Louisiana Veteran Home. Visitation will occur Monday-Friday at 9-11 AM and 1-4 PM. You will be asked screening questions and must wear a mask throughout the visit.

“We received some great reports on Tuesday. We heard there was lots of laughter, tears, and raw emotions with the reunions,” said Communications Director Brandee Patrick.

The maximum amount of time for a visit will be twenty minutes. Two people will be allowed per visit to reunited with their loved ones. At this time, children under the age of 14 will not be permitted.

