Red River Parish joins Sabine Parish schools, NSU in extending closures through Wednesday

(KTAL/KMSS) – Red River Parish schools will remain closed Tuesday due to the threat of freezing of bridges and roads through the night as the snow melts.

“I have no assurance that these conditions will improve before our buses have to enter the roadways in the morning. We also do not have power in all of our schools as of yet and many residents are still without power in our parish,” Superintendent Alison Hughes said in a statement released late Monday afternoon. “In the interest of doing what is safe for students and employees, we will not have school tomorrow, January 12, 2021. We will resume school on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at our regularly scheduled time.”

Sabine Parish Schools also have delayed reopening until Wednesday, because inclement weather has left ice on roads, overpasses & bridges, as well as significant power outages in the parish. Sabine schools will resume their schedules on Wednesday, January 13.

Northwestern State University has delayed the beginning of spring semester classes on all NSU campuses until Wednesday, due to the threat of continued hazardous weather conditions and power outages.

No in-person, virtual, or hybrid classes will be conducted until Wednesday.

Residence halls and dining facilities are open, and all campus offices will resume normal operations Wednesday.