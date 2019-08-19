Norton senate candidacy dead after she fails to appeal court ruling against her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Rep. Barbara Norton’s quest for the Louisiana State Senate District 39 seat is dead.

Incumbent District 39 Sen. Greg Tarver challenged Norton’s residency after she filed to run against him, Caddo District Court Judge Craig Marcotte made the ruling late Friday night after a daylong hearing that included more than two hours of testimony from Norton herself.



Norton had until noon today to file an appeal with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which she did not do, according to Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence.

