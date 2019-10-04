NPD on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Natchitoches Police Department needs your help tracking down an attempted murder suspect.

Alverious Demars, 26, is accused of shooting someone Thursday morning at a home in the 600 block of Sabine Alley.

Officers later found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Rowena St.

Demars is described as a black male standing 5′ 11″ tall and weighing 160 lbs.

Demars has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on Demars’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911.

You can also submit a web tip on the Police Protection page http://www.smscrimetips.com/.