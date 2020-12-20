NPSO: Two back-to-back Friday evening crashes send 11 injured to two hospitals

CHOPIN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two separate crashes on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish sent 11 people to hospitals in Natchitoches and Alexandria Friday evening, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday, multiple agencies in Natchitoches Parish responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-49 just south of Chopin, La.

(Photos courtesy Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

When first responders arrived at the scene of the reported crash, they discovered a second crash scene. A total of six vehicles were involved in the two crashes. Eight adults and three children suffered from minor to moderate injuries, none of which were life-threatening, according to Natchitoches EMS Director Larry Atteridge.

NPSO deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 first responders and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene of the crashes, and Med Express Ambulance was also contacted to help take the injured to hospitals.

All the victims were taken to either Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Rapides Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash investigation is being conducted by troopers assigned to LSP Troop-E Alexandria, and the northbound lane of I-49 was closed around an hour while they conducted their on-scene investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

