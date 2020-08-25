NSU cancels all classes, closes offices at noon Wednesday

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwestern State University will cancel classes and close its offices tomorrow in advance of Hurricane Laura.

Classes scheduled from noon Wednesday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 28 will be cancelled, and all offices on campuses in Natchitoches, Alexandria, Leesville and Shreveport will be closed during that period.

NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio said, “The decision to cancel classes, close offices and suspend operations except for essential personnel and services was made to help assure the safety of students, faculty and staff and others served by the university. We encourage students and others to exercise extreme caution during this weather emergency, especially if they travel, and to observe safety guidelines issued by the National Weather Service and other agencies.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, all entry gates to the Natchitoches campus will be closed until weather permits, according to University Police. Those who want to enter campus must enter through the Caspari Street entrance. Identification will be required for entry onto campus as NSU Police personnel will be manning the guard shack.

Iberville Dining Hall will remain open through the weekend for students who choose to remain on campus. Iberville hours on Wednesday through Friday will be 7-10 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 4:30-6:30 p.m. for dinner. Iberville hours for Saturday and Sunday will be 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for brunch and 4:30-6:30 p.m. for dinner.

Chick-fil-A will be open 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and open from 10:30-6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Steak ‘N Shake will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Café DeMon will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Vic’s will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Sunday.

The C Store will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and reopen from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday and open from 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday.

Essential NSU personnel will remain on call.

Updates will be provided on NSU’s social media channels, the NSU website www.nsula.edu and via Purple Alert.

