NSU, DOTD develop crosswalk for pedestrian safety

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the installation of a new crosswalk on LA 6 (University Parkway) near Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

The crosswalk is a partnership between DOTD, NSU, and the NSU Foundation.

“The safety of NSU students, LSMSA students and everyone who utilizes our campus amenities on both sides of University Parkway is vitally important,” said Jennifer Kelly, assistant to the Provost for Academic Support and Auxiliary Services. “We offer many thanks to the cooperation with DOTD that helped expedite the process of installing the new crosswalk.”

Kelly said the flow of traffic into and out of the Watson Library parking lot will also change. Motorists will now enter the Watson parking lot at the entrances directly in front of the NSU Marketplace bookstore and exit the parking lot at the exit across from North Street.

NSU has also constructed a new sidewalk on campus adjacent to the library leading to the crosswalk. This addition was made to interconnect the existing sidewalk between a nearby campus parking lot and the library to encourage pedestrian use of the crosswalk.

DOTD encourages pedestrians to utilize the new crosswalk when attempting to cross LA 6 and reminds motorists to stop when the beacons are flashing and a pedestrian is waiting to cross.

