NSU to hold part-time job fair for students

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Job Location and Development Office at Northwestern State University will hold a part-time job fair on Tuesday, Sept 1 for students.

According to NSU, the job fair will begin at 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom.

The event is open to all NSU students. A variety of employers who are seeking part-time workers will be on hand to provide information.

Students can get more information by clicking here.



Employers can go here.

