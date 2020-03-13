NSU will transition to on-line classes as COVID-19 pandemic develops

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Northwestern State University will suspend all in-person classes effective at the end of the day Friday, March 13th.

The move, announced Friday by NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio, is in response to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University will transition to online instruction and other remote learning alternatives beginning Thursday, March 19th.

There will be no classes at the university Monday-Wednesday, March 16-18, as plans are finalized for the conversion from in-person classes to the online and remote delivery format. University offices will remain open all week, and all ancillary services, including dining accommodations and access to the library and computer labs, will continue.

The University says there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at any of Northwestern’s campuses.

All athletic events have been suspended through March 30, and events expected to attract more than 50 participants will be canceled or postponed to conform with social distancing criteria recommended by health authorities.