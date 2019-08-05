Live Now
NTSB investigates Sunday afternoon fatal airplane crash outside DeQueen, Ark.

Arkansas News

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) The Sevier County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there is one dead and one in critical condition after an airplane crashed near DeQueen late Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesman from the Federal Aviation Administation (FAA), the twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed under unknown circumstances around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, about a mile south of the J. Lynn Helms Sevier County Airport in De Queen, Ark.

Authorities have not identified the two people in the aircraft at the time of the crash and the FAA said their names will be released by the Sheriff’s office.

In addition to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police Troop G troopers have been at the scene since Sunday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB), who have responded to the crash.

