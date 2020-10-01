NW Louisiana churches partnering with the USDA to feed families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Beginning Friday, twenty churches across several parishes in NW Louisiana will become hubs to serve families. Louisiana’s Famers to Families Boxes program is a statewide program to provide healthy meals to families affected by COVID-19. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will serve as the primary hub in the region.

The program will supply food boxes filled with fruits, vegetables, dairy and other essential needs. The boxes will be transported to local churches in Caddo, Bossier, De Soto, Webster, and Bienville Parishes. The program will provide boxes to families weekly through the end of the month.

“Our core belief revolves around the need to feed those who are hungry and provide shelter for ones who are outside. This opportunity gives us a chance to walk it like we talk it,” said Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Theron Jackson.

For a complete list of participating churches look below.

SHREVEPORT/CADDO PARISH

Morning Star Baptist Church 5340 Jewella Ave S’port

Willow Chute Baptist Church – 2645 MLK Drive

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church 6924 Bethany

New Elizabeth Baptist Church 2332 Jewella Ave

Faith MBC 1706 Severine St

Stoner Hill Baptist Church 1201 Cornwell

Paradise Baptist Church 1706 Hollywood Ave

Light Hill Baptist Church 1823 Pinehill Road

Mt. Chapel Baptist Church 4034 Flora Ave

Trinity Baptist Church 1500 Garden Street

Goodwill Baptist Church 2300 Murphy St

Crusader’s Temple 321 Boisseau

GREENWOOD

The Light Christian Church 9155 Greenwood

Mt Olive Baptist Church 9860 Greenwood Springridge Rd

BOSSIER CITY/BOSSIER PARISH

Temple MBC 1301 Martin Lane

HAUGHTON

Jerusalem 4054 Johnson-Koran Rd

MINDEN/WEBSTER

St James 158 St James Church Rd

Growing Valley 686 Fuller Road

FRIERSON/DESOTO

Bethel Baptist Church 1058 Bethel Rd

Antioch Baptist Church 121 Antioch Rd