NWLA schools achieve outstanding academic success on 2018-2019 report cards

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — State report cards are out for 2018-19 and schools in Northwest Louisiana are making the grade.

The Bossier Parish School District received an “A” for student growth from the Louisiana Department of Education.

Three schools’ remarkable gains thrust them in the spotlight. Benton Elementary, Bossier High and Greenacres Middle Schools moved up to a ‘B’ letter grade. Schools earning an “A” in the growth index and attaining Top Gains distinction are Airline, Benton, Haughton and Parkway High Schools; Benton Middle; and Apollo, Benton, Haughton, Kingston, Legacy, Plantation Park, Stockwell Place, and W.T. Lewis Elementary Schools.

Four elementary schools received Equity Honoree status for scoring in the 90th percentile among special subgroup populations. They are Kingston, Legacy, Stockwell Place, and W.T. Lewis.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said, “I am incredibly proud of the gains seen in nearly every category, which is attributable to our teachers’ love for their profession. By offering them innovative professional development opportunities, our educators are on fire and eager to inject that excitement into their classrooms. It only makes sense. When teachers feel energized and elevated, their enthusiasm is contagious, and that impacts not only student engagement and achievement but leads to a positive change in school culture.”

Caddo Parish Schools increased in all 9 categories measured by the LDOE. All high schools are now rated “C” or higher for the first time in district history.

Caddo Parish Schools received an “A” in preparing students for college and career success and the school district ranks first in the northwest region for growth.

Fourteen Caddo schools are now rated as “Top Gain” schools and 10 schools earned Equity Honoree designation. Queensborough Elementary also came off the failing list for the first time.

Schools in Desoto Parish continue to show growth in student performance. In fact, the latest release of accountability results shows that Desoto Parish leads Northwest Louisiana with District Performance Scores and is an “A” district in K-8 and High School Student Achievement Progress for a second consecutive year.

The district grew their DPS to a score of 88.3, which is 1.4 overall points above the 2017-2018 school year. This overall growth is above the state average.

Mansfield Elementary had the largest school performance growth in the district of 13.5 points. The school’s performance score grew from 59.3 to 72.8, and is now given a letter grade of “C”.

Two-thirds of the DeSoto Schools have been given the title of “Top Gains” schools which means they received an “A” in the area of student achievement progress. Those schools are Logansport High, Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield High, North Desoto Lower Elementary, North Desoto Upper Elementary, North Desoto Middle and Stanley High.

Superintendent Clay Corley said, “We are excited to celebrate the growth of our students and the continued success of our school system. This is the result of the hard work of our teachers, administrators and support staff. We are fortunate to have a shared commitment from our school board and community. The resources they provide and expectations for our performance are the catalyst that helps bring out the best in each of us every day.”

Sabine Parish School District received a District Performance Score of 85.1,

“B”, ranking them 18th in the state and improving from an 84.4 “B” in 2018.

Sabine ranks among the Top 10 districts in the state in several performance areas. These areas include high school student growth and graduation rate. The district also ranks among the Top 20 in high school student growth, ACT, and strength of diploma.

Six schools are among the highest recognition from the LDOE, the “Top Gains” distinction for student growth and received an “A” letter grade for helping students grow year-over-year. The schools include Many High, Negreet High, Zwolle High, Florien High, Converse High, and Many Elementary.

Three schools continue to demonstrate high student performance to earn “A” grades, while 50% of the schools improved their overall school performance score. Many High, Negreet, and Zwolle High continue to receive an “A” letter grade for overall performance. Many High, Converse High, Zwolle High, Zwolle Elementary and Florien High are among the schools improving their overall score.

