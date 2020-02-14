NWLA Troopers receive special honor for fighting crime

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A group of State Troopers in Northwest Louisiana have received a special award for their crime-fighting efforts.

Earlier this week Trooper Cody Williams, Trooper Jordan McCormick, Trooper Chandler Cahn, Trooper Andrew Phillips, and Trooper Brandon Cobb, who are all from Troop G, earned the Louisiana State Police Aggressive Criminal Enforcement award.

This award is patterned after the World War II fighter pilot ACE award, which was given to fighter pilots who had brought down at least 5 enemy airplanes.

For LSP, the ACE award is earned when a Trooper makes five verified stolen vehicle recoveries with apprehensions in a twelve-month period.

ACE is a program which is, in part, designed to increase the recovery rate of stolen vehicles and to deter theft.

Troopers, who earn this award, are able to display the ACE license plate on the front of their patrol unit.

In 2019, these Troopers combined for 45 stolen vehicle recoveries. Captain Williams proudly presented them with their awards:

Trooper Cobb received his fourth ACE award.

Trooper Phillips received his third and fourth ACE awards.

Trooper Williams and Trooper Cahn received their second ACE award.

Trooper McCormick received his first ACE award.

