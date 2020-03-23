NWLA Veterans Cemetery makes more changes to its operations during COVID-19 outbreak

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is continuing its effort to protect Veterans, their families, and employees from the coronavirus.

Effective Monday, March 23, the following measures are in effect until further notice:

We will only conduct direct Casketed Burials ONLY which mean following funeral services at an offsite location, the funeral home will bring the remains and our staff will place the remains.

Employees will not be on site unless a burial is scheduled. You can contact us using one of the following methods: Phone (318) 925-0612 Fax (318) 925-5521 E-Mail: NLVC@LA.GOV or on Facebook at @NWLVC.la.gov

We will continue to allow individual family members to visit their loved ones’ burial sites, practicing social distancing.

The vestibule of the Administrative Building will remain open for those who need to use the facilities.

Information such as Request to Determine Eligibility, Interment Application, Cemetery Rules and other forms will be available in the vestibule.

Documents are also available on the LDVA website at https://www.vetaffairs.la.gov/benefit/veterans-cemeteries/

