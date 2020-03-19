NWLA Veterans Cemetery takes steps to protect Veterans, their families from coronavirus

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is making an effort to protect Veterans, their families, and employees from COVID-19.
Officials with the NWLA Cemetery announced Thursday that the following measures are in effect until further notice:
- We are no longer scheduling committal services at the committal shelter on our premises.
- We will only conduct direct burials which means following funeral services (at an off-site location), the funeral home will bring the remains and our staff will place the remains.
- We will continue to allow individual family members to visit their loved ones’ burial sites, practicing social distancing.
- The employees will report to work and answer calls during regular business hours Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. However we will not be receiving anyone in the office.
- The vestibule of the Administrative Building will remain open for those who need to use the facilities.
- Information such as Request to Determine Eligibility, Interment Application, Cemetery Rules, and other forms will be available in the vestibule.
- Documents are also available on the LDVA website at https://www.vetaffairs.la.gov/benefit/veterans-cemeteries/
- In order to provide information, we will communicate electronically. You can contact us using one of the methods below: Phone (318) 925-0612 Fax (318) 925-5521 E-Mail: NLVC@LA.GOV
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.