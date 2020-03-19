NWLA Veterans Cemetery takes steps to protect Veterans, their families from coronavirus

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is making an effort to protect Veterans, their families, and employees from COVID-19.

Officials with the NWLA Cemetery announced Thursday that the following measures are in effect until further notice:

We are no longer scheduling committal services at the committal shelter on our premises.

We will only conduct direct burials which means following funeral services (at an off-site location), the funeral home will bring the remains and our staff will place the remains.

We will continue to allow individual family members to visit their loved ones’ burial sites, practicing social distancing.

The employees will report to work and answer calls during regular business hours Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. However we will not be receiving anyone in the office.

The vestibule of the Administrative Building will remain open for those who need to use the facilities.

Information such as Request to Determine Eligibility, Interment Application, Cemetery Rules, and other forms will be available in the vestibule.

Documents are also available on the LDVA website at https://www.vetaffairs.la.gov/benefit/veterans-cemeteries/

In order to provide information, we will communicate electronically. You can contact us using one of the methods below: Phone (318) 925-0612 Fax (318) 925-5521 E-Mail: NLVC@LA.GOV

