NWS: 10 tornadoes touch down on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service says 10 tornadoes came out of Saturday’s line of severe storms.

Eight of the tornadoes were either EF-0 or EF-1 tornadoes. Two of the tornadoes were EF-U, meaning there was no damage to survey over a lake or over an open field.

Here is a map of the 10 confirmed tornadoes that we surveyed from Saturday's tornado event. 2 of the tornadoes were rated EF-U. This means that there was no damage to survey (on a lake/over an open field).



The latest summary can be found at: https://t.co/W6kbx9JJ8B pic.twitter.com/GqceAYpCod — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) May 18, 2020

No injuries were reported in any of the tornadoes, but damage was reported to homes in Bowie County, Texas and Miller County, Arkansas.

Here are the locations of the tornadoes and rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale:

Mt. Vernon, Franklin County, TX (EF-0) Lake Wright Patman, Cass/Bowie County, TX (EF-U) West of Tom, McCurtain County, Oklahoma (EF-0) SW of Foreman, Little River County, Arkansas (EF-U) NW of Texarkana, Bowie County, Texas (EF-1) Mandeville, Miller County, AR (EF-1) East of Ogden, Little River County, Arkansas (EF-0) NW of Waldo, Columbia County, Arkansas (EF-1) East of Bodcaw, Nevada County, Arkansas (EF-1) East of Blevins, Hempstead County, AR (EF-0)

