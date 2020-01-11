NWS teams to evaluate overnight storm damages in Caddo & Bossier Parishes

CADDO & BOSSIER PARISHES, La. – The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport is dispatching two damage survey teams who will evaluate damage from the overnight sever storms in Cacco and Bossier Parishes.

One team will examine damages in Haughton and Bossier City areas in Bossier Parish and into Webster Parish.

The other team will measure damage in Oil City in Caddo Parish.

There were two fatalities in Bossier Parish and one in Caddo Parish.

The NWS says surveys may extend to other locations as time allows.

