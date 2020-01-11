Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app

Submit Weather Pics

NWS teams to evaluate overnight storm damages in Caddo & Bossier Parishes

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CADDO & BOSSIER PARISHES, La. – The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport is dispatching two damage survey teams who will evaluate damage from the overnight sever storms in Cacco and Bossier Parishes.

One team will examine damages in Haughton and Bossier City areas in Bossier Parish and into Webster Parish.

The other team will measure damage in Oil City in Caddo Parish.

There were two fatalities in Bossier Parish and one in Caddo Parish.

The NWS says surveys may extend to other locations as time allows.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

52° / 31°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 52° 31°

Sunday

55° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 55° 39°

Monday

62° / 57°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 62° 57°

Tuesday

72° / 63°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 72° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 47°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 75° 47°

Thursday

61° / 50°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 61° 50°

Friday

70° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 70° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°

38°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
38°

36°

10 PM
Clear
10%
36°

36°

11 PM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

2 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
32°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
33°

37°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
37°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories