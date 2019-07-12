OB-GYN accused of sexual assault, impregnating patients

(WLBT/NBC NEWS) — A Mississippi OB/GYN has had his medical license temporarily suspended after allegations surfaced of sexual assault and misconduct against several patients, including fathering two children with patients and attempting to insert an abortion-inducing drug into a patient without her consent.

Dr. Walter Ray Wolfe, who is associated with Magnolia Women’s Clinic, had his license temporarily suspended by the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure Wednesday without a hearing, ruling that Dr. Wolfe’s continued practice of medicine “would constitute an immediate danger to the public.”

State Board of Medical Licensure Executive Director Dr. Ken Cleveland said that at this time, the board “would prefer not to answer any questions directly related to the investigation involving Dr. Walter Wolfe.”

On Thursday morning, Wolfe’s attorneys filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief against the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure.

In the motion, Wolfe denies all wrongdoing, stating the board’s instance of sexual assault involved his fiancé, who is presently his wife.

