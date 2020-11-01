Obama sinks three-pointer on campaign stop; quips “That’s what I do!”

FLINT, Mich. (NBC News) – Former President Barack Obama on Saturday showed off his basketball skill during a campaign stop with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Biden and Obama were at a high school in Flint, Mich., when the former president took a break to shoot some hoops.

After scoring a three-pointer, Obama smiled and walked out of the gym saying, “That’s what I do.”

Olivia Raisner, Biden’s traveling digital director, tweeted the video for posterity.

NBA star Lebron James poked fun at the former president, tweeting, “All cash” on his Twitter account.

Obama and Bide were in Flint for a couple of rallies. It was the first time the two have campaigned together in 2020.

