Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport opens new urgent care locations

SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will open an Urgent Care in Shreveport on Tuesday, December 3 in the University Place shopping center at 1641 E. 70th Street, Suite 300, and a Bossier City location will open Thursday, December 5 at 2113 Airline Drive, Suite 100. Hours for both Urgent Care locations will be 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Ochsner LSU Health recommends Urgent Care to those needing prompt medical attention for non-emergency illness and injuries with symptoms such as fever or flu-like symptoms, mild abdominal pain, non-life-threatening allergic reactions, cough, sore throat, minor burn or rash, and sprains, strains or possible fractures needing X-rays.

Urgent Care of Louisiana, previously located at 6841 Fern Ave. in Shreveport, has joined with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, and its physicians Dr. Paul Bracey and Dr. Chris Wolcott will be practicing at the new Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Urgent Care locations. Previous Urgent Care of Louisiana patients may visit urgentcareoflouisiana.com or call 318.868.2273 to access medical records.

For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.

