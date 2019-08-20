Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to open 3 new locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More health services will soon be available to families who live in Shreveport-Bossier.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will open two Urgent Care centers and a facility that will provide primary care services later this year.

Scheduled to open in early September, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Internal Medicine and Pediatrics will provide primary care services treating all ages from newborns through all phases of life.

The office will be located at 1023 Provenance Blvd., Suite 130 in the Provenance development on Southern Loop and will offer laboratory and diagnostic services including X-ray.

A new Urgent Care center will open this fall at 2113 Airline Dr., Suite 100 in Bossier City and in December.

A second Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Urgent Care will open in the University Place shopping center at 1641 E. 70th St., Suite 300 in Shreveport.

For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, please visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.

