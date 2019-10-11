Oct. 12 Election Day reminders

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Oct. 12 is Election Day in all 64 parishes.

There are candidate races and constitutional amendments in all parishes.

Propositions will also be on the ballot in 26 parishes including Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Sabine, and Webster.

In preparation for Saturday’s Election Day activities, Secretary Ardoin is encouraging voters to remember:

• Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

• Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the free GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

• Voters can also sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

• Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

• Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.