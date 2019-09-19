Officer injured in crash enroute to Highland shooting released from hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport police officer who was seriously injured in a crash while en route to the fatal shooting in the Highland area has been released from the hospital.

According to SPD, the officer was released Wednesday night. The second officer who was injured in the accident is expected to be released later this afternoon.

Each officer was on their way to the shooting when their patrol cars collided around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highland Ave. and Kings Hwy.

Meanwhile, no suspects have been named and no motive has been determined in last night’s shooting that claimed the life of a woman on Egan St.