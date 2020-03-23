Officer-involved shooting leaves one suspect in hospital; Three suspects still at-large

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An overnight officer-involved shooting in Texarkana, TX has left one suspect in the hospital, and three additional suspects at-large.

Early Monday morning, officers received a call regarding a group of men with guns near the 2700 block of North Robison Rd.

When officers arrived, the group split up, leading to a foot chase. The officers chased the suspects for 3-4 blocks.

One of the suspects was shot during the pursuit, and is currently being treated at a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The other three suspects are currently at-large.

Texas Rangers are investigating this officer-involved shooting.